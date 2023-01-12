Red Hill task force expands scope after toxic foam spill
By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:05 p.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 30
Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of Joint Task Force Red Hill, has increased responsibilities to manage and streamline operations at the fuel storage facility following November’s spill of toxic firefighting foam. Wade said he is reviewing a report investigating the spill and plans to release it to the public.