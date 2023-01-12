comscore Red Hill task force expands scope after toxic foam spill
Red Hill task force expands scope after toxic foam spill

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:05 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / NOV. 30 Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of Joint Task Force Red Hill, has increased responsibilities to manage and streamline operations at the fuel storage facility following November’s spill of toxic firefighting foam. Wade said he is reviewing a report investigating the spill and plans to release it to the public.

    Vice Adm. John Wade, commander of Joint Task Force Red Hill, has increased responsibilities to manage and streamline operations at the fuel storage facility following November’s spill of toxic firefighting foam. Wade said he is reviewing a report investigating the spill and plans to release it to the public.

Joint Task Force Red Hill, the military organization tasked with defueling the massive fuel tanks at the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel facility, has expanded its scope of operations after a spill of toxic firefighting foam in November. Read more

