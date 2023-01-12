comscore HPU basketball splits with Dominican
HPU basketball splits with Dominican

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

Marquis Moore had 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team beat Dominican 78-51 on Wednesday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank for its first PacWest victory of the season. Read more

