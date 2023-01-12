HPU basketball splits with Dominican

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Marquis Moore had 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team beat Dominican 78-51 on Wednesday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank for its first PacWest victory of the season. Read more

Marquis Moore had 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Hawaii Pacific men’s basketball team beat Dominican 78-51 on Wednesday at St. Francis’ Shark Tank for its first PacWest victory of the season.

The Sharks (6-11, 1-6 PacWest) outscored the Penguins 45-24 in the second half and held a 41-26 rebounding advantage.

PJ Volz scored 19 points for the Penguins (8-8, 5-5).

>> Abby Spurgin finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, but the Hawaii Pacific women fell to Dominican 60-33.

The Sharks (7-7, 5-2 PacWest) were 11 of 57 from the field, including 3-for-21 from 3-point range.

Brittney Cedeno and Olga Faasolo each scored 15 points for the Penguins (10-7, 8-2).