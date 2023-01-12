comscore Hideki Matsuyama takes a shot at another Sony Open title
Sports

Hideki Matsuyama takes a shot at another Sony Open title

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS University of Hawaii football head coach Timmy Chang enjoyed a moment on the 13th green during the pro-am event at the Sony Open on Wednesday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    University of Hawaii football head coach Timmy Chang enjoyed a moment on the 13th green during the pro-am event at the Sony Open on Wednesday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / JAN. 16, 2022 On what is considered the best shot of 2022, Hideki Matsuyama’s blind-blast from 276 yards away on the first playoff hole allowed the Japanese star to beat Russell Henley and grab hold of the Sony Open trophy.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM / JAN. 16, 2022

    On what is considered the best shot of 2022, Hideki Matsuyama’s blind-blast from 276 yards away on the first playoff hole allowed the Japanese star to beat Russell Henley and grab hold of the Sony Open trophy.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hideki Matsuyama, winner, holds Sony Open trophy after besting Russell Henley on the first extra play-off hole.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hideki Matsuyama, winner, holds Sony Open trophy after besting Russell Henley on the first extra play-off hole.

It happened just two weeks into the year but remained arguably the best shot hit on the PGA Tour in all of 2022. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – Jan. 12, 2023

Scroll Up