Over his first four years in Hawaii, Jakob Thelle's on-court ability to connect with an array of hitters elevated him into the realm of the nation's elite.

SETTERS

Jakob Thelle is a “unicorn”

Connection is everything.

Over his first four years in Hawaii, Jakob Thelle’s on-court ability to connect with an array of hitters elevated him into the realm of the nation’s elite.

After the Warriors swept Long Beach State in the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship final last May, Thelle owned two NCAA titles, a degree in global environmental science and offers to begin his professional volleyball career.

But the relationships he’d fostered with his teammates and adopted state ultimately convinced him to return for a fifth season with the Rainbow Warriors.

“It was definitely tempting,” Thelle said. “I did have offers to go overseas — but if I went I would regret it so bad, because life in Hawaii is just something else. … I wanted to be with the guys another year and take care of business.”

Dubbed a “unicorn” by UH coach Charlie Wade for his unique ability to impact the game in running the attack or scoring from the service line or on a second contact, Thelle was named the Big West Player of the Year and an AVCA first-team All-American last season.

He averaged 10 assists per set for a UH attack that ranked fifth in the nation at .340 and closed the season with a .434 performance in the NCAA final. The 6-foot-6 left-hander also set the program’s single season record for aces with 61.

Among the few honors that eluded him were the AVCA Player of the Year award that went to Long Beach State’s Alex Nikolov, who did turn pro over the summer.

The Warriors ended the season on a nine-match winning streak with Thelle playing on an aching knee that required offseason surgery. He spent part of his recovery hanging out on the Big Island and going fishing with friends. He underwent his rehab back home in Norway and recovered in time to play with the national team in qualifying for this summer’s European Championships.

All the while, he had his final year in Hawaii on his mind.

“To be honest, I was looking forward to getting back the whole summer,” he said. “Once I started playing ball again it was, ‘OK, just waiting to get back with the guys and continue where we left off last season.

“It is sad to think that it is going to be my last year in Hawaii. … So I just try to live in the moment and enjoy it as much as possible.”

As Thelle eased back into game action during the summer, he continued to add elements to his game through playing in international competition and studying other high-level players.

“I’ve been watching a lot of pro teams and how they develop their offense. I think I’ll incorporate some new things this next season, but we gotta wait to see in the game,” he said, not wanting to tip his hand ahead of the Warriors’ opener.

Thelle’s sense of connection to Hawaii extends beyond the practice gym or arena. He completed his undergraduate work last spring and holds a degree in global environmental science and is pursuing a master’s degree.

“I don’t think there’s any better place to study what I’m studying in the world than in Hawaii,” he said.

“I’ve always cared for nature and always been curious about how the planet works and the processes behind it. Now that I’ve come to Hawaii, I’ve learned about Malama ’Aina and Aloha ’Aina. Those are two really good sayings for what I believe in — taking care of the land and the place we live in.”

On the court, Thelle will be backed up by two sophomores in returnee Austin Buchanan and junior college transfer Josh Friedman.

The 6-foot-8 Buchanan saw time in three matches last season behind Thelle and Jack Wallmer, who transferred to UC Santa Barbara. Friedman helped lead Orange Coast Community College to a state championship last year, averaging 7.92 assists per set for a team that went 20-1.

SETTER POSITION

NO. PLAYER CL. HT. HOMETOWN

3 Josh Friedman So. 6-3 Newport Beach, Calif.

10 Jakob Thelle Sr. 6-6 Tonsberg, Norway

12 Austin Buchanan So. 6-8 Moscow, Idaho

PIN HITTERS

Chakas, Mouchlias back and better

After helping craft a championship season in Hawaii, Spyros Chakas and Dimitrios Mouchlias again spent the summer as teammates.

Just not as roommates this time.

Pillars on either side of the Rainbow Warrior volleyball team’s attack throughout the spring, UH’s Greek combination extended their partnership into a summer with the nation’s senior national team.

Chakas and Mouchlias had risen through Greece’s national program together, and as they gained experience competing with and against more seasoned and physical players in the European Championship qualifying matches, they also expanded their social circles.

“We had a rule that we’re taking a break from each other,” Chakas said.

“We’ve been rooming together for many years,” Mouchlias said, “and this year we decided let’s try something else. Why not?”

Greece indeed earned a spot in this summer’s European Championship (including a win over UH setter Jakob Thelle’s Norway team), and Chakas and Mouchlias returned to Manoa focused on the Warriors’ pursuit of a third straight NCAA title.

“We’re still very close, of course, and I think coming back this year we know what to expect from each other and we know our roles in the gym,” Chakas said.

A year ago, they claimed starting spots previously held by senior leaders on the 2021 championship team and thrived in those roles.

Chakas put away a team-high 357 total kills from the left side, earned AVCA All-America second-team honors and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the National Collegiate Men’s Volleyball Championship.

Hitting on the right side, Mouchlias led the Warriors with 3.59 kills per set, earned All-America honorable mention recognition and was named to the NCAA Championship all-tournament team. He closed the season by putting away 11 kills on 22 error-free attempts in UH’s sweep of Long Beach State in the national final.

Both are listed as juniors on the UH roster, but will likely separate after the season. Mouchlias is approaching this spring as his senior year, as he is on track to graduate with a degree in kinesiology and rehabilitation science in May.

“I will be graduating, so I think it’s time for me to make the next step and chase my dream, which is to play volleyball professionally,” Mouchlias said. “I think it’s the right time for me.”

But first things first, and Chakas and Mouchlias are part of a deep and experienced group of UH pin hitters.

High flying junior Chaz Galloway returns for his fourth season in the program as a threat from the left side and the back row. Despite missing eight matches due to an ankle injury, Galloway finished third on the team with 2.19 kills per set and played a key role in serve reception.

Kana’i Akana and Alaka’i Todd, former Punahou teammates, also return and UH coach Charlie Wade noted the ascent of Kalani alum Keoni Thiim. Filip Humler, a key substitute throughout last season, also chose to return for his senior season.

“We can get a lot better, we haven’t reached our top, we’re not even close to our top,” Mouchlias said. “We keep working on it and we keep trying new things during practice and talk to each other and try to understand more.

“That’s one thing that motivates us. Yeah, we were good last year, but we can be much, much better.”

PIN POSITION

NO. PLAYER CL. HT. HOMETOWN

1 Chaz Galloway Jr. 6-3 San Diego

2 Derek Bradford Fr. 6-8 Northridge, Calif.

6 Makua Marumoto So. 6-4 Honolulu

9 Devon Johnson Jr. 6-6 Thousand Oaks, Calif.

11 Dimitrios Mouchlias Jr. 6-6 Soufli, Greece

14 Alaka’i Todd Jr. 6-9 Kailua

15 Kai Taylor Fr. 6-2 Costa Mesa, Calif.

16 Filip Humler Sr. 6-7 Ceske Budejovice, Czech Republic

18 Cole Ottmar R-Fr. 6-5 Spangle, Wash.

20 Keoni Thiim Jr. 6-0 Honolulu

23 Spyros Chakas Jr. 6-4 Nea Smyrni, Greece

25 Kana’i Akana Sr. 6-5 Honolulu

MIDDLES

Athletic but undersized Hogland has worked his way up

Cole Hogland’s years on the “B side” helped him find his “A” game.

In making the jump from high school to college as a freshman out of ‘Iolani, Hogland was admittedly a bit out of sorts in his initial practices with the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball program.

Working against taller and more seasoned middle blockers, including Dalton Solbrig and Patrick Gasman back in 2019, Hogland absorbed the lessons in competing at a higher level.

“Coming from high school I was pretty lost,” Hogland recalled. “But I’d say it helped me a lot because they’ve given me tips on what to do and what works and what doesn’t work.”

Standing 6 feet 4, playing middle blocker for one of the nation’s premier programs is one of a few situations in which Hogland could be considered “height challenged.” Nonetheless, working across the net from middles usually in the 6-6 and taller range — such as the 6-10 Gasman — required an emphasis on “getting up quick and learning how to hit the angles.”

“I have to find ways to create my own space and score when I get those opportunities,” Hogland said.

Building on his athleticism and leaping ability, Hogland worked his way on the “A side” last year and made 21 starts in his 28 appearances in the Warriors’ march to a second straight national championship.

He complemented three-year starter Guilherme Voss in averaging 1.36 kills per set while leading the UH regulars with a .527 hitting percentage. He was also in on 77 blocks (10 solo) for an average of 0.95.

Hogland and Voss now return to anchor a front row that led the nation with 2.83 blocks per set last year.

“Both middles, Cole and G, continue to evolve and contribute in a lot of different ways,” UH coach Charlie Wade said.

A two-time member of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s boys volleyball Fab 15 as a two-sport standout at ‘Iolani, Hogland redshirted in 2019 and saw limited action in nine sets spread over seven matches in 2020 and ’21. After playing his way into the starting seven last season, he went through the summer with much the same approach that fueled his ascent on the depth chart.

“Last year I was given the opportunity and I took it,” Hogland said. “Through the whole offseason I was just thinking I have to be way better because there was a lot I could have improved on through the whole year.”

In preparing for the season, Hogland credited strength coach Josh Elms, “who has helped me put a lot on my vertical and become stronger.”

Hogland is entering his fifth year in the UH program and has another year of eligibility remaining next year if he chooses to stick around while pursuing a graduate degree in travel industry management.

Voss is back for his fourth year after earning All-Big West first-team honors and a spot on the AVCA All-America second team.

With Gasman completing his career by putting away match point in the 2021 NCAA final against BYU, Voss moved up a notch in the middle rotation last season. The 6-foot-7 junior from Brazil turned in a productive and efficient season with 179 kills, up from 121 combined in the abbreviated 2020 and ‘21 seasons, while leading the Big West in hitting percentage at .482 (Hogland’s 2.2 attempts per set fell below the threshold to be listed in the conference rankings).

Voss also topped the Big West and finished second nationally with 1.37 blocks per set and sent back a league-high 20 solo blocks.

UH lost two middle blockers to graduation in Max Rosenfeld and Kyler Presho. Freshman Kurt Nusterer returns for his second year in the program after redshirting last season and the Warriors added Maryknoll graduate Alex Parks, a 6-7 freshman, to the position group. Parks was an All-State honorable mention pick last year.

MIDDLE BLOCKER POSITION

NO. PLAYER CL. HT. HOMETOWN

7 Cole Hogland Jr. 6-4 Waimanalo

8 Kurt Nusterer R-Fr. 6-9 Indianapolis

19 Alex Parks Fr. 6-7 Honolulu

21 Guilherme Voss Jr. 6-7 Rio de Janeiro

LIBERO / DEFENSIVE SPECIALISTS

Playing on the beach beneficial Brett Sheward

Brett Sheward’s summer of sand and sun in Southern California wasn’t just about relaxation.

After grinding through a season that stretched through the final day of the NCAA’s men’s volleyball calendar, Sheward did afford himself a little time to get away from the court.

But the University of Hawaii libero never strayed too far from the game.

“I like to play some beach (volleyball) here and there,” Sheward said of his offseason. “A couple times a week, nothing serious, to stay connected and be around the game.”

Sheward reached the finals of the USA Beach High Performance Championship back in 2018 before joining the Rainbow Warriors.

As he progressed through his collegiate career — first as a setter, then as the Warriors’ starting libero — beach volleyball has provided a break from the hardwood and carried benefits that translate to his indoor skill set.

“Obviously, it’s a different game, but in just being an all-around player I think it helps a lot,” Sheward said. “And it’s just two people on the court you have be a little more mindful of everything that’s going on. Coming back to six-man its a little bit different, but it helps for sure.”

Not to mention, playing beach gives him opportunities to hit that he doesn’t usually get indoors.

“Yeah, that’s a lot more fun,” he said with a smile.

Back in the gym, Sheward is focused again on floor defense in his second season in the libero jersey.

After a redshirt year, Sheward made the Big West’s All-Freshman team in 2020 when he started eight matches at setter and ranked second in the conference with 10.30 assists per set in a season cut short by the pandemic.

He played a reserve role in 2021 as Jakob Thelle took over the starting job in UH’s run to its first national championship. All-America libero Gage Worsley completed his career in the final in Columbus, Ohio, and Sheward moved back into the starting lineup in the back row last season.

He led the Warriors with 2.09 digs per set and served as the team’s primary passer in handling 590 serve receptions.

“I’ve always loved defense,” Sheward said. “I’ve always taken pride in my defense even as a setter. So it’s awesome when you can get a clean transition play, and get a real point out of it and keep our good servers back at the line.

“Having another year under my belt, I’m a little more experienced, a little more confident, and just more comfortable with it.”

Sheward’s setting skills still come into play when Thelle comes up with a dig, putting the libero in position to handle the second contact. An accurate pass to the net also gives Thelle his pick of hitters, as well as the option to take a swing himself.

“Brett finished the year playing at a really high level and has just kept that going,” UH coach Charlie Wade said.

Sheward shares back-row duties with ‘Eleu Choy, a sophomore in his fourth year in the program. Choy, a Farrington graduate, played in just three matches last season but made a memorable contribution when he provided a spark off the bench in a win over Cal State Northridge. Choy stabilized the Warriors defense with four digs and 12 serve receptions to help UH fend off the Matadors in a four-set victory.

“We‘re pretty close,” Sheward said. “We talk to each other all the time. He’s playing really well and we’re just keeping up the competition and making each other better.”

LIBERO / DEFENSIVE SPECIALIST POSITION

NO. PLAYER CL. HT. HOMETOWN

4 Brett Sheward Jr. 6-2 Newport Beach, Calif.

5 ‘Eleu Choy So. 5-7 Honolulu