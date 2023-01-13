Letter: Hurt by desecration of Hawaiian culture

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The more I see and hear about instances involving a desecration of Hawaiian culture, the sadder I feel.

I spent the 1980s on Oahu as a radio journalist. During that time, I learned about Hawaiian culture by minoring in history at college.

Throwing marshmallows into the volcano? The most recent incident was a kick in the face to those who honor centuries-old traditions.

Educating the ignorant is very important. However, with all the hate in the world, not everyone will get it.

Hawaii is a beautiful place! I’m so blessed to have spent time there.

Terry Rosati

Minneapolis

