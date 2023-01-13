Editorial | Letters Letter: Hurt by desecration of Hawaiian culture Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The more I see and hear about instances involving a desecration of Hawaiian culture, the sadder I feel. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The more I see and hear about instances involving a desecration of Hawaiian culture, the sadder I feel. I spent the 1980s on Oahu as a radio journalist. During that time, I learned about Hawaiian culture by minoring in history at college. Throwing marshmallows into the volcano? The most recent incident was a kick in the face to those who honor centuries-old traditions. Educating the ignorant is very important. However, with all the hate in the world, not everyone will get it. Hawaii is a beautiful place! I’m so blessed to have spent time there. Terry Rosati Minneapolis EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Illegal fireworks can injure, kill bystanders