Letter: Pedestrians must be careful walking at night

My grandson recently saved the life of some man who decided to walk in the dark, wearing dark clothing, across Vineyard Boulevard. The gentleman was walking not in a crosswalk but across the middle of the darkened intersection. It was nearly 8 p.m. and very dark. Luckily, my grandson saw the fool in the darkened street. I put on my brakes, as did the car in the other lane, to let him pass.

People at night think that we can see them. Jaywalkers at night: Your life is in peril. Stop it.

Furthermore, as I headed home down Portlock, another person was walking in the dark street, with dark clothes, pushing a baby carriage on the wrong side of the street. Do these people have a death wish?

Walking at night requires walkers to follow the rules of common sense.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

