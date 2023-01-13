comscore Letter: To reduce housing need, reduce isle population
Editorial | Letters

Letter: To reduce housing need, reduce isle population

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As politicians stumble over themselves to bypass zoning, environmental and other regulations that keep Hawaii livable and beautiful, I’d like to point out one important fact: We do not have a housing crisis. We have an overpopulation crisis. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Illegal fireworks can injure, kill bystanders

Scroll Up