Judging by all the public feedback, lots of people have a preferred solution to Oahu’s high property assessments. Freeze them at last year’s level, some said.

Though not likely to be that simple, Mayor Rick Blangiardi hopes to unveil some kind of tax relief after more number-crunching.

One number took the city by surprise, he said on the Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” webcast Wednesday: the record $12.5 billion in home sales. Taxpayers, also shocked by their numbers, await the mayor’s plan with bated breath.