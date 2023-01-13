Community groups prepare for upcoming MLK holiday

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Community groups and organizations throughout the state are preparing events in celebration of the upcoming Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The federal and state holiday is annually celebrated on the third Monday of January, honoring the life and accomplishments of the social activist whose efforts played a leading role in the civil rights movement.

“It’s important to remember the work of Dr. King because, first of all, the work that he so valiantly championed is not complete,” said Alphonso Braggs, president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in Hawaii. “If we want to make sure that the fight continues, I think it’s important for us to remember the freedom fighters who helped us get where we are today.”

King advocated for equality and human rights for those victim to social injustices, and for African Americans in particular. His activism played key roles in the passing of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

This year the NAACP will host its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards Gala on Saturday, with the theme “Empowered to Change.”

While ticket sales for the event have ended, Braggs hopes that the holiday will remind people that they have the power to spark change.

“Given the state of our world, whether it’s Ukraine, whether it is in South America, whether it is in the African continent or here within our beautiful shores, I believe that everybody in the world needs to know that they are in a position where they are empowered to change,” Braggs said. “And when people feel empowered to change, they do. And they share that empowerment with others.”

Upcoming events:

OAHU

The Hawaii Martin Luther King Jr. Coalition will hold its annual MLK Celebration Parade and Rally on Monday. It is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Magic Island and go along Kalakaua Avenue through Waikiki to Kapiolani Park. For more information, visit mlk-hawaii.com/home.

Big Island

The 42nd annual Kona Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Sunday at the Old Airport Maka‘eo Pavilion, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Maui

The African Americans on Maui Association is scheduled to host an online MLK Holiday Event on Monday via Zoom at 9 a.m. For Zoom details, visit africanamericansonmaui.com/events.html.

Kauai

On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., the Interfaith Roundtable of Kauai will sponsor a discussion on topics and ideals important to King at the Center for Spiritual Living in Kapaa.

Linsey Dower covers ethnic and cultural affairs and is a corps member of Report for America, a national service organization that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues and communities.