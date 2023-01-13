comscore Medical cannibis rules in Hawaii might be relaxed
Medical cannibis rules in Hawaii might be relaxed

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:56 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS In this file photo, a worker at the San Francisco Medical Cannabis Clinic prepares packets of marijuana buds for sale in San Francisco.

Armed with a long-awaited task force report, state lawmakers are expected to take up measures this year that would add protections and expand access to medical cannabis, including a bill that would require health care providers to allow terminally ill patients to smoke or ingest the drug at their facilities and a bill that would give registered medical cannabis users job protections. Read more

