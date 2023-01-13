comscore VA registering vets exposed to toxic materials for benefits
VA registering vets exposed to toxic materials for benefits

  By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Pacific Island Health Care System is slated to hold a workshop Saturday at the Oahu Veterans Center to provide information and resources pertaining to new benefits available to them under the Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 — better known as the PACT Act. Read more

