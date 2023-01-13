Castillo, Grant having a round of their lives

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Michael Castillo’s journey in his father’s footsteps turned out to be a familiar one.

Castillo, 60, is the oldest player in the field at the Sony Open in Hawaii and making his debut on Oahu’s PGA Tour stop. He is the pro at Kapalua but represents something bigger with a surname that has resonated in Hawaii for generations.

Castillo’s father, Hawaii legend Ron Castillo, teed it up in this tournament eight times in the 1970s but never finished with a score in the 60s and went as high as 83 (It was a par-72 course back then). His average score in those dark ages was 77. Michael Castillo shot a 79 on Thursday.

“We’ll talk to dad and he’ll want to hear most of all of the shots,” Michael Castillo said. “Most of the good ones. Not so much the bad ones. It’ll be fun. My mom walked all of the holes today and she’s what, 84? Got around walking this golf course and she feels good. Might even do that tomorrow as well.”

Michael Castillo showed off some masterful bunker play in the first round at Waialae Country Club on Thursday. Former Moanalua standout and PGA Tour rookie Brent Grant finished even par and Scott Harrington was 1 under in the same group, but all eyes were on the man who is battling cancer as well as getting a week on the PGA Tour.

Punahou product Parker McLachlin is with Harrington in a tie for 53rd after shooting a 69 with four birdies to offset a double bogey on his second hole. Amateur University of Hawaii golfer Blaze Akana made birdies on his 10th and 11th holes but was at 2 over par when the horn blew while he was on his 17th hole. He will play his final hole of the first round this morning.

Castillo’s journey started with Grant leading the cheers when Castillo was introduced, pulling an iron and putting his ball into the fairway farther than his playing partners.

“Mike’s great,” Grant said. “I mean he’s got his brother Joey, who I have known for 15 years on the bag and been the Ping rep for as long as I have been here. Obviously, the entire Castillo family has been huge for Hawaii golf and it is an honor to be out here with him.”

Grant made the first move with a birdie from 8 feet on his sixth hole, while Castillo, who trailed Grant and Harrington off the tee all day despite playing a longer club, saved par after two bogeys to wake the crowd.

The assembly, a small mix of Castillo supporters along with Grant’s many backers, got what it wanted on the ninth hole. After waiting for Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im to tee off on No. 12 next to them, Grant, Harrington and Castillo all launched wayward drives but matched birdies for the first time to put Grant in the red and Castillo at 3 over par at the turn.

Grant, who attacks the course with his youthful exuberance, celebrated by flipping a ball to a youngster and about a half dozen bottled waters to the many friendly faces following him before blasting his drive on the 10th down the middle. He walked down the fairway with his arm around Castillo. Grant dropped two shots on No. 12 after spraying a 2-iron off the tee and finding his second shot in a deep bunker.

Castillo struggled to the finish but was spry enough to tee off just after the horn blew to signal the end of play because of darkness. His last par came on No. 14. Grant got back to even on 15 when his drive hit a palm tree that was in front of a bunker and he turned it into a birdie, much to the delight of onlookers.

The group raced to finish in the darkness, with only the scoreboard illuminating the green. While Castillo went about his work showing off his short game with yet another great chip that led to bogey, Grant turned his hat backward Ken Griffey Jr.-style and nearly made his birdie putt before tapping in for par. That sent the crowd home happy knowing that there is more to do today for the phenom. He will play with Castillo and Harrington again today. They tee off at 8:50 a.m.

“Friends and family and my mom and dad flew in from Arizona last night,” Grant said. “I’ve got longtime friends here and I think we should have more tomorrow. I love being a showoff, so it’s something that is genuine to me to be able to come out here and put on a show. That’s what we do for a living, so yeah, it’s awesome.”