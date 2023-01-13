comscore Castillo, Grant having a round of their lives
Sports

Castillo, Grant having a round of their lives

  • By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Michael Castillo putted from the 13th fairway.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Michael Castillo putted from the 13th fairway.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Brent Grant, above, hit from the 12th tee during Thursday’s first round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Brent Grant, above, hit from the 12th tee during Thursday’s first round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club.

Michael Castillo’s journey in his father’s footsteps turned out to be a familiar one. Read more

Previous Story
Hideki Matsuyama takes a shot at another Sony Open title

Scroll Up