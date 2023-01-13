Castillo, Grant having a round of their lives
- By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:17 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Michael Castillo putted from the 13th fairway.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Brent Grant, above, hit from the 12th tee during Thursday’s first round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree