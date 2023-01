Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamalu Kamakawiwoole scored 21 points as the Hawaii Hilo women’s basketball team beat Academy of Art 60-48 on Thursday at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Mindy Kawaha, Mandi Kawaha and Kaile Cruz each added 11 points for the Vulcans (6-8, 3-5 PacWest).

Alisha Wilson finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds for the Urban Knights (4-11, 4-5).

Both teams used only six players apiece, with the starters accounting for all the scoring.