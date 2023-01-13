No. 3 Saint Louis holds on to upend No. 1 Maryknoll

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Pupu Sepulona had 17 points and seven rebounds as No. 3-ranked Saint Louis hung on for a 54-49 win over No. 1 Maryknoll on Thursday night. Read more

Pupu Sepulona had 17 points and seven rebounds as No. 3-ranked Saint Louis hung on for a 54-49 win over No. 1 Maryknoll on Thursday night.

Saint Louis improved to 4-1 in ILH play (19-4 overall), handing the Spartans their first loss in league action.

“We came prepared on the outside and inside, offense and defense. We knew they were going to be a scrappy and aggressive team, so we had to me more scrappy and aggressive,” said Sepulona, a 6-foot-2 sophomore. “Overall, they’re elite. They’ve got everything in their package.”

Center Jordan Posiulai sparked the Crusaders with 13 points, four rebounds and five assists. Maryknoll trailed by 19 points before making a huge run in the second half.

“As a young team, we’ve just got to persevere. We know that they’re a good team and that they’re going to come back. They shoot the ball so play,” Saint Louis coach Dan Hale said. “We were able to make some plays down the stretch and held on. When you get to these kind of games, it’s different.”

After losing at Kamehameha on Saturday, Saint Louis edged No. 2 ‘Iolani on Tuesday.

Maryknoll dropped to 4-1 in league play (22-3 overall). Zion Milare led the Spartans with 16 points and Hunter Marumoto added 13.

“Coming into this place right here, it’s different,” Hale said. “Until you’ve done it, it’s a whole new thing. I was just proud that they held on and finished it off. It was a good effort by both teams. Maryknoll is never going to give up. A tough, tough team.”

Posiulai, a 6-3 junior, had 12 points and all five of his dimes in the first half. The visitors opened a quick 7-0 lead and extended it to a 13-point cushion during the second quarter.

“I was surprised because Maryknoll’s defense is really good. We kind of minimized as many turnovers as we could,” Posiulai said.

Posiulai hit two free throws, fed Brevin Hafaila for a layup, then scored on an a pass from Shancin Revuelto. After Posiulai passed to Hafaila for a 15-foot baseline jumper, the Crusaders led 24-11 with three minutes left in the first half.

Maryknoll was cold from the field in the second and third quarters, shooting 8-for-24 against Saint Louis’ man-to-man defense. Sepulona splashed his second 3-pointer, and Stone Kanoa hit a baseline jumper and then scored off a steal for a 39-21 Saint Louis lead late in the third quarter.

Utilizing a scrappy fullcourt press, the home team came to life in the final eight minutes. Maryknoll shot 8-for-15 from the field in the fourth quarter. The Spartans got within 41-34 after consecutive steals for layups by Marumoto, Justin Yap and Fabian Camacho.

Free throws by Sepulona, Revuelto and Keanu Meacham stretched the Crusaders’ lead to 48-36 before Maryknoll made a final, frantic run in the final two minutes. Yap connected on a straightaway 3, then Milare sank two foul shots. After Sepulona fouled out with 37.1 seconds left, Milare swished a wing 3 to bring the Spartans within 50-44 with 33.2 seconds left.

After Yap fouled out, Revuelto sank two more free throws, but Marumoto’s corner 3 cut the lead to 52-47 with 15.8 seconds to go. Revuelto made one of two free throws, and after Milare drove for a layup, Maryknoll was within 53-49, but got no closer.

Milare fouled out with 6.1 seconds remaining. Jiovanni Ramos’ free throw closed out the scoring.