Scoreboard – Jan. 13, 2023

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

Today

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Dominican vs. Chaminade. Women at 5:30 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m. Games at McCabe gym.

ILH Varsity II boys: Kamehameha II at Damien, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani II at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity I-AA boys: Saint Louis II at Maryknoll II, 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity I girls: Damien at ‘Iolani; Punahou at Kamehameha. Games start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Mid-Pacific at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kaiser at Kailua; Kalani at Kahuku; Farrington at Kaimuki; Kalaheo at Castle; Moanalua at McKinley. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. Varsity only at

6 p.m.: Anuenue at Roosevelt.

OIA West boys: Campbell at Mililani; Nanakuli at Leilehua; Aiea at Radford; Pearl City at Waipahu; Waialua at Waianae. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

GOLF

PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii, second round, 7:10 a.m. at Waialae Country Club.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Mid-Pacific at Punahou; Saint Louis vs. Damien at Kapiolani Park field

No. 1; Pac-Five at ‘Iolani; Le Jardin at Kamehameha. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

SWIMMING

ILH: Meet No. 4. Site 1 at Kamehameha,

5 p.m.; Site 2 at Punahou, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: Rainbow Wahine Spring Invitational, 2:30 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Ball State vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

WRESTLING

ILH: 5:30 p.m. at Mid-Pacific.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Long Beach State vs.

Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

PacWest: Biola vs. Hawaii Pacific. Women at 1 p.m.; men at 3 p.m. Games at St.

Francis’ Shark Tank.

ILH Varsity I boys: Punahou at Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Varsity II boys: Damien at Hawaii Baptist, 1 p.m.; Punahou II vs. University, 1:30 p.m. at McKinley.

ILH Varsity I girls: Damien at Maryknoll,

2 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.

ILH Varsity II girls: Sacred Hearts vs. University, noon at McKinley.

ILH Varsity I-AA girls: ‘Iolani II at

Kamehameha II, 3:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Radford at Kapolei; Aiea at Campbell. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

CANOE PADDLING

ILH: Event No. 5, 8:30 a.m. at Magic Island.

OIA: 1 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon.

GOLF

PGA: Sony Open in Hawaii, third round,

8 a.m. at Waialae Country Club.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Kamehameha vs. Punahou I-AA, 8 a.m. at Waipio Peninsula Soccer

Complex field No. 6; Damien at Mid-

Pacific, 9 a.m.; Punahou at ‘Iolani, 2 p.m.

TENNIS

College women: Rainbow Wahine Spring Invitational, 10 a.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

WATER POLO

College women: Rainbow Invitational, San Jose State vs. Hawaii, 10:30 a.m.; Loyola Marymount vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. Matches at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH girls: round robin, 9 a.m. at Mid-Pacific.

TENNIS

COLLEGE WOMEN

At UH Tennis Complex

Thursday

ETSU 5, Hawaii 2

Singles

Laylo Bakhodirova (ETSU) def. Ana Vilcek (UH) 6-4, 6-3.

Mariya Shumeika (ETSU) def. Nikola

Homolkova (UH) 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Fernanda Carvajal (ETSU) def. Klara

Novakova (UH) 7-5, 6-3.

Satsuki Takamura (UH) def. Daniela Rivera (ETSU) 6-3, 6-4.

Madison Kim (UH) def. Ralitsa Alexandrova (ETSU) 6-3, 6-4.

Yunuern Elizarrara (ETSU) def. Alexis Merrill (UH) 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles

Bakhodirova/Shumeika (ETSU) def.

Homolkova/Novakova (UH) 6-3.

Carvajal/Rivera (ETSU) def. Merrill/Rita Pinto (UH) 6-0.

Takamura/Vilcek (UH) def. Emilia Alfaro/

Alexandrova (ETSU) 6-3.