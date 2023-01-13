Spieth, Kirk and Montgomery vault to the top at Sony
By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:30 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jordan Spieth chipped onto the 17th green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii on Thursday at Waialae Country Club. Spieth shot a 6-under 64 and was in a three-way tie for the lead when play was suspended.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Taylor Montgomery lined up his shot with his caddie on the 17th green. Montgomery managed to fi nish with a 6-under 64 and in a threeway tie for the lead before the round was suspended.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Chris Kirk hit from the rough onto the ninth green during the first round of the Sony Open on Thursday at Waialae Country Club. Kirk shot a 6-under 64 and was tied for the lead when the round was called.