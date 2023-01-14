Editorial | Letters Letter: Return to license plates without ‘Aloha State’ Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii’s automobile license plate is up for redesign. We’re told that the law requires it to say “Hawaii” at the top and “Aloha State” at the bottom. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii’s automobile license plate is up for redesign. We’re told that the law requires it to say “Hawaii” at the top and “Aloha State” at the bottom. The law should be changed. “Aloha State” doesn’t make sense in Hawaiian or English. (“Hi there, state!”), and we don’t need some slogan to distinguish us from the Buckeye State or the Sunflower State. Wouldn’t it be better to go back to “Aloha” at the top and “Hawaii” at the bottom, or vice-versa? John Swindle Liliha EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: How about millions to ease cost of living?