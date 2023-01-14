Letter: Return to license plates without ‘Aloha State’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s automobile license plate is up for redesign. We’re told that the law requires it to say “Hawaii” at the top and “Aloha State” at the bottom. Read more

The law should be changed. “Aloha State” doesn’t make sense in Hawaiian or English. (“Hi there, state!”), and we don’t need some slogan to distinguish us from the Buckeye State or the Sunflower State.

Wouldn’t it be better to go back to “Aloha” at the top and “Hawaii” at the bottom, or vice-versa?

John Swindle

Liliha

