Letter: Seniors need to take care on busy streets

In town there are a number of condominiums for senior housing, and rentals. The convenience of buses, and commercial services like banks, doctors, dining and shopping, attract seniors to town.

Drivers are rushing through on their lunch break. Kupuna were once drivers so we should know better; however, there are mental lapses and physical limits. But there are no excuses for jaywalking, not when your life is at stake.

The bus recording warns passengers to use the crosswalk. Both drivers and walkers need to keep eye contact.

Walt S. Miyashiro

Downtown Honolulu

