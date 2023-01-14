comscore Letter: Violence is what draws Americans to football
Letter: Violence is what draws Americans to football

It’s strange that Randall Balmer asks his students if there is something about Americans that draws them to the violence of football, then proceeds to answer his own question, saying, “By any measure, the United States is a violent society” (“Is there something about Americans that makes us football addicts?,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 9). Read more

