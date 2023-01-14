Letter: Violence is what draws Americans to football

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s strange that Randall Balmer asks his students if there is something about Americans that draws them to the violence of football, then proceeds to answer his own question, saying, “By any measure, the United States is a violent society” (“Is there something about Americans that makes us football addicts?,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 9). Read more

It’s strange that Randall Balmer asks his students if there is something about Americans that draws them to the violence of football, then proceeds to answer his own question, saying, “By any measure, the United States is a violent society” (“Is there something about Americans that makes us football addicts?,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 9).

Forgive my being obtuse, but violence is why Americans are drawn to football. That, and that other peaceful, morally uplifting offshoot of sports: gambling.

Bret Bashara

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter