Hawaii News

Air Force returns Molokai land to state

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  • COURTESY STAFF OF GOV. JOSH GREEN State Sen. Lynn DeCoite, a Molokai resident and farmer, spoke at Friday’s news conference as Gov. Josh Green, left, looked on.

More than 300 acres of land on Molokai once used by the federal government to support Apollo space missions have been returned to the state after a years-long decommissioning. Read more

