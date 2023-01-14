Air Force returns Molokai land to state
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
Updated 11:31 p.m.
-
COURTESY STAFF OF GOV. JOSH GREEN
State Sen. Lynn DeCoite, a Molokai resident and farmer, spoke at Friday’s news conference as Gov. Josh Green, left, looked on.
