comscore Daughter, 13, testifies in Pupukea murder trial
Hawaii News

Daughter, 13, testifies in Pupukea murder trial

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:20 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Stephen Brown with court-appointed defense attorney William Bagasol on Sept. 6 at Circuit Court.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Stephen Brown with court-appointed defense attorney William Bagasol on Sept. 6 at Circuit Court.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hailey Dandurand sits with defense attorney Barry Sooalo on Sept. 6 at Circuit Court..

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hailey Dandurand sits with defense attorney Barry Sooalo on Sept. 6 at Circuit Court..

Makana Boinville Emery, just 8 when kidnapped five years ago and her mother slain at a North Shore vacation rental, took the witness stand Friday in Circuit Court at the murder and kidnapping trial of Stephen Brown. Read more

Previous Story
False missile alert rattled Hawaii nerves 5 years ago

Scroll Up