Refueling aircraft to be based at Marine Corps Base Hawaii
- By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:37 p.m.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 was activated Friday at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe. At top, one of the two KC-130J refueling aircraft during the ceremony.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Brig. Gen. George Rowell, assistant commander of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, spoke during the ceremony.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Both KC-130J refueling planes were on display during Friday’s activation ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Lt. Col. Andrew Myers, VMGR-153 “Hercules”commanding officer, left, spoke with Col. Tim Brady while Myers’ wife, Alaina, received a hug from Brady’s wife, Ellen.
-
KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Marines uncased the VMGR-153 squadron colors during the ceremony.
