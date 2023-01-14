comscore Refueling aircraft to be based at Marine Corps Base Hawaii
Refueling aircraft to be based at Marine Corps Base Hawaii

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 153 was activated Friday at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe. At top, one of the two KC-130J refueling aircraft during the ceremony.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Brig. Gen. George Rowell, assistant commander of the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, spoke during the ceremony.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Both KC-130J refueling planes were on display during Friday’s activation ceremony at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Lt. Col. Andrew Myers, VMGR-153 “Hercules”commanding officer, left, spoke with Col. Tim Brady while Myers’ wife, Alaina, received a hug from Brady’s wife, Ellen.

  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Marines uncased the VMGR-153 squadron colors during the ceremony.

The KC-130Js specialize in refueling other aircraft midflight to allow them to fly longer distances — in this case across the far-flung islands and coastlines of the Pacific and Indian oceans. T Read more

