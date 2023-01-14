comscore U.S. Army employee pleads not guilty to taking recycling proceeds
Hawaii News

U.S. Army employee pleads not guilty to taking recycling proceeds

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

An employee of a U.S. Army lodging facility in Seoul pleaded not guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Honolulu to charges of conspiring with a co-worker to divert the proceeds from cardboard and cooking oil recycling to their personal bank accounts. Read more

Previous Story
False missile alert rattled Hawaii nerves 5 years ago

Scroll Up