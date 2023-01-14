Jordan Spieth makes stunning exit at Sony Open
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
J.J. Spaun tracked his shot on the sixth hole. Spaun shot a 6-under 64 and moved into a tie for second with Taylor Montgomery, a shot behind Chris Kirk.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Taylor Montgomery placed down his ball on the ninth green during Friday’s second round of the Sony Open. Montgomery birdied the hole en route to a 66.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jordan Spieth followed through with his shot on the second hole during Friday’s Sony Open second round at Waialae Country Club.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree