Sony veteran Parker McLachlin fires 72, misses cut by 3

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No two rounds are ever the same for Parker McLachlin at the Sony Open. Read more

No two rounds are ever the same for Parker McLachlin at the Sony Open.

McLachlin played his 30th round in the tournament at Waialae Country Club on Friday, finishing with a 72 to miss the cut by three strokes. He has hit every number from 65 and 75 over the years and made the cut twice in 13 tries.

“I would say my whole motto for today was to punch first and make a birdie before I made a bogey,” McLachlin said. “I did that and just felt like I was hitting the ball where I wanted to and I just didn’t make hardly any putts on the front nine. Burned a bunch of edges and couldn’t get the momentum going.”

McLachlin buried a putt from 6 1/2 feet but gave it back on the next hole with a miss from the same distance. The cut line was still in sight despite a mishap on his ninth hole when he made a mess. He hit a tree to gain just 34 yards from the rough on his second shot and then pured his next attempt only to see his ball scoot under the grandstands and had his misfortune confirmed when his caddie disappeared under the bleachers and found the ball.

That led to a bogey to put him at 1 over par and three strokes below the projected cut. He kept hitting greens after that but missed putts until the par-3 13th. He lofted his shot onto the green but farther from the hole than his playing partners. What looked like another par became a birdie when he drained his putt from 28 feet to earn loud applause and shouts of “short game chef” from the house party that was selling bottled water for a bargain price of $2.

He was so fired up that he collected a fist bump from Sony Open volunteer and family friend Dave Shoji and teed off on his next hole just after his playing partners walked off the previous green. That effort traveled 336 yards and he hit yet another green only to see his putt slide past. His weekend plans pretty much ended on his 15th hole, when he hit a driver into the right rough and to the base of a tree, somewhere he says he has never been in the hundreds of rounds he has played at Waialae. Buried next to a root and with the trunk blocking his route to the green, McLachlin punched out and eventually suffered a double bogey after coming up short and finding himself in a greenside bunker.

“That was just such a bad break,” McLachlin said. “As I was walking up there I thought for a second it was going to be far enough back and I could see the ball and I was like ‘Oh, maybe I’ve got a shot.’ Then I get up there and that root was like (a foot) above the ground so I had to play sideways.”

That put him at 2 over par, and a bogey on 17 was the nail in the coffin. He birdied 18 for good measure.

McLachlin was the top local player in the tournament for the sixth time, only David Ishii has more with 15. He has made the cut here twice.

Kapalua professional Michael Castillo’s storybook stroll through Waialae had a happy ending with a birdie at the last when he tapped in from 2 feet after sticking his approach. He played the back nine in even par but finished in last place by three strokes at plus 13 after a final-round 74.

“It’s definitely the highlight of anything I’ve done with golf, playing the game for sure,” Castillo said. “Yes, I won a few section championships. Those are all fun and good. But to be tested on the PGA Tour with the best of the world, it doesn’t get sexier than that.”

Moanalua product Brent Grant started strong with a birdie on No. 3 but suffered a double on No. 8 when he three-putted after getting stuck in a bunker. He fought back as well as he could with two birdies on the back but carded another double bogey on No. 12 after a wayward drive.

The rookie missed the cut after finishing 4 over par. A local player has not made the cut at the Sony Open since Eric Dugas in 2019 and hasn’t played on Sunday since John Oda the year before that.

University of Hawaii phenom Blaze Akana was one shot worse than on Thursday with a 72 and missed the cut by six strokes after signing for a 143 to finish in 116th. He was better than Japan’s Kohei Okada (9 over) to make him the top amateur. He is the first Rainbow Warrior to be able to make that claim since T.J. Kua in 2010.

“On the first tee, one of the biggest crowds I’ve ever played in front of, the biggest crowd,” Akana said. “It was just pretty surreal having to hit that tee shot. It took me five holes to make my first PGA Tour birdie and I’ll remember that for a lifetime.”