Letter: Green should make electricity affordable

Gov. Josh Green wants to make affordable housing a priority. How about making electricity affordable?

Since the AES coal plant was closed, electric bills have gone up $40 to $50 dollars a month. I suggest the governor use an executive order to reopen the coal plant for five more years. This would give all the solar projects time to come online and prove they work.

I have 21 solar panels and battery backup for my home. The past few weeks, with the rain and overcast days, my panels did not produce enough energy to charge my battery. I was on the grid most of the time.

NASA recently lost a rover because the solar panels were covered in dust and the battery died. Have you seen the new solar farm being built on H-1 West, between exits 5 and 3? The panels already are covered in red dust. They will not produce the amount of electricity predicted to charge the batteries.

The pollution from the AES plant is small compared to what the volcano emits every day or all the sulfur that was put into the air with all the fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Peter Turcsik

Makakilo

