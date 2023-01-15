comscore Letter: Let Hawaiians build on Hawaiian lands
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Let Hawaiians build on Hawaiian lands

  • Today
  • Updated 1:03 a.m.

I recently attended the virtual town hall regarding parcels of land, now named Hakuone, delivered to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) in 2012 in Kakaako Makai. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Return to license plates without ‘Aloha State’

Scroll Up