Letter: No state bailouts for beachfront homes

I wholeheartedly agree that local or state government should purchase North Shore properties at risk from shoreline erosion (“Use surplus to protect Sunset Beach,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, Dec. 25). Our only chance to protect critical coastal access routes is to reclaim lands makai of state highways, and convert them to parks with natural erosion barriers.

However, there needs to be a realistic appraisal of what many beachfront properties are actually worth, which isn’t much. Some are already structurally unsound and need to be condemned. Should that happen before a purchase agreement with the city or state, then property owners should be liable for demolition and removal costs (or the remediation costs if their houses fall into the ocean). That’s a fair deal.

Beachfront property owners need to realistically consider their current situation. They own more liability than asset in many cases. The ocean is downzoning their properties from residential to conservation, which has been apparent to anyone with eyes for the last 30 years. No bailouts.

Joseph Perez

Kakaako

