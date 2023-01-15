Letter: Place cap on Oahu property assessments

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

My real property net taxable value for 2023 jumped a whopping 24.8% over 2022. I’m told that the assessment methodology is based on comparable home sales (over which I have no control), is subject to maddening market increases, and is difficult to successfully appeal.

I think that annual assessment increases should be capped at 5% to avoid insane market changes. The property tax rate(s) per $1,000 of net taxable value could be adjusted annually to meet city budget needs, which the mayor and City Council would determine and justify to all property taxpayers and voters.

Gary Yamaoka

Kaneohe

