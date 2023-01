Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Friday, the Korean community in Hawaii celebrated the 120th anniversary of Korean immigration to the United States. Read more

The first Koreans entered the U.S. in Hawaii on the RMS Gaelic, carrying just over 100 immigrants to work on the plantation fields.

The Korean American Foundation Hawaii held a banquet Friday at the Hilton Hawaiian Village with dignitaries from South Korea and honored the descendants of the independence fighters in Hawaii. A photo exhibition was displayed at the event with color photos of postwar Korea, provided by Marie Ann Yoo.

The foundation supports many events to promote ­Korean culture, heritage and history.

This week’s synopses

“Blessed by the Sea”

Episodes 33-34

6:40 p.m. today

Schemes to bring down Poong-do from the chairman’s position are in the works. Pil-du is caught off guard when Ji-na refuses to cooperate.

Episodes 35-36

7:45 p.m. today

Chung-yi starts work at Jubo. She introduces herself to Poong-do as his assistant; Poong-do is furious. Ji-na steals records from the orphanage. She finds out her child’s been adopted.

“Hospital Ship”

Episodes 13-14

6:45 p.m. Monday

Many obstacles are overcome through teamwork at the hospital. Hyun wins over Eun Jae’s heart; they enjoy lunch on Hyun’s birthday.

Episodes 15-16

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Eun Jae is not familiar with the feeling of love. Young Eun, Hyun’s ex-girlfriend, shows up, upsetting Eun Jae.

“Secret House”

Episodes 65-66

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Tae-hee picks a fight with Joo-hong when she moves in. Tae-hyung comes down on his sister to protect Joo-hong. Ji-hwan tries to get information on his birth father through Chairman Nam.

Episodes 67-68

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ji-hwan asks Chairman Nam about his father, ­catching him by surprise. His inquisitiveness makes Chairman Nam wonder about Ji-hwan’s identity.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 5

7:50 p.m. Friday

After stabbing Damdeok, Mo Duru and Feng Bao escape from Yodongseong. Commander Ko Mu sends a secret message to Prime Minister Gae Yeonsu through his daughter.

Episode 6

7:50 p.m. Saturday

After repelling Houyan’s large army, Commander Ko Mu and his generals triumphantly return to the capital. After seeing the people praise Damdeok, Gae Yeonsu insists that Damdeok should be punished instead of ­rewarded.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.