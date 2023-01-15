Lunar New Year greets Moon Rabbit

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In Chinese mythology, a rabbit can be seen on the moon and was thought to be a companion to the goddess of the moon. It’s considered to be lucky to be born in the Year of the Rabbit, which symbolizes longevity, peace and prosperity.

Chinese New Year celebrations are already underway — Chinatown held its parade and festival over the past two days — but there’s still plenty of opportunities to welcome the Year of the Rabbit over the next two-plus weeks. Kung hee fat choy!

>> Today from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Kahala Mall’s Center Court will host Miss Chinatown Star Dahl-Thurston and her court members, along with martial arts demonstrations and the Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association performing its thrilling pole jumping routine. Calligrapher Ina Chang will be writing traditional blessings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of SoHa Living. And from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 28, astronomer Nick Bradley of Stargazers of Hawaii will have two telescopes set up on the top floor of the parking lot across from Long’s Drugs, offering visitors a chance to get a close-up look at the moon and possibly Jupiter. Info: kahalamallcenter.com

>> Chang will also be creating calligraphy blessings at Ka Makana Ali‘i from 2 to 5 p.m. today, the first of two Chinese New Year’s events scheduled for the Kapolei shopping mall. The other event, which starts at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 29, will feature Chinese folk dancing by the Phoenix Dance Chamber, lion dancing and martial arts demonstrations. The festivities continue until 3 p.m. Info: kamakanaalii.com

>> Ala Moana Center will hold Chinese New Year’s events over three days, starting with Chang doing calligraphy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday on the Ewa Wing Stage. On Saturday, more than 20 dancing lions will spread good luck throughout the mall starting at 11 a.m., and on Jan. 22 at 3 p.m., the Hawaii Dongfang Art Troupe will perform at Centerstage. The dance troupe was founded by three dancers from China who integrate hula, line dance, yoga and tai chi into their dances. Ala Moana customers who spend more than $150 from Friday to Jan. 22 can get a limited-­edition Year of the Rabbit mug and a treat at Meet Fresh. Bring your receipts for redemption to Guest Services by Jan. 22. Info: alamoanacenter.com

>> From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 22, Waikele Premium Outlets will host lion dancers, who will perform on its center stage from 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. then ­circulate through the shopping center. The center is also offering VIP Shopper Club members red envelopes and other gifts, available at center stage. Info: ­premiumoutlets.com/outlet/waikele

>> In Waikiki, the Royal Hawaiian ­Center will hold extended New Year ­specials. Spend $300 or more from Jan. 22 to Feb. 5 and exchange your receipts for a lucky red envelope containing prizes worth up to $168. Lion dancers will perform on Jan. 22, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, and calligraphy blessings will be available 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 28. Info: royalhawaiiancenter.com

>> On Jan. 22, Ward Village’s Chinese New Year’s festivities will feature calligraphy from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while lion dancers visit retailers and eateries until all have been blessed. Some retailers also will offer red envelopes. Lucky lions will pop up at various retailers for photo opportunities through Feb. 6. Info: wardvillage.com

>> Hawaii Kai Towne Center will hold its celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 28 with a lion dance, parade, martial arts demonstrations and skits. Dahl-Thurston will also appear. Info: hawaiikaitownecenter.com

>> Kapolei Marketplace celebrates the New Year from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 28. Festivities include a martial arts demonstration, firecrackers and lion dancers. Info: shopkapolei.com.

>> Market City Shopping Center, ­located at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kapahulu Avenue, combines its 75th anniversary celebration with Chinese New Year with a festival from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 28. In ­addition to lion dances and firecrackers, Kenny Endo’s Taiko Center of the ­Pacific will perform, and customers can enjoy a free fortune cookie. Info: marketcityhawaii.com.

>> The International Market Place is offering a multiday celebration, starting from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 29 with lion dances throughout the center, followed by a presentation on Chinese New Year at Queen’s Court. Calligraphy blessings will be offered from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 1, observe the moon via a telescope on the Grand Lanai. Info: shopinternationalmarketplace.com