comscore Lunar New Year greets Moon Rabbit
Features

Lunar New Year greets Moon Rabbit

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.
  • COURTESY KAHALA MALL Calligrapher Ina Chang will be ­writing traditional blessings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in front of SoHa Living at Kahala Mall. Chang also will be at Ka Makana Ali‘i from 2 to 5 p.m. today.

    COURTESY KAHALA MALL

    Calligrapher Ina Chang will be ­writing traditional blessings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in front of SoHa Living at Kahala Mall. Chang also will be at Ka Makana Ali‘i from 2 to 5 p.m. today.

  • COURTESY KAHALA MALL The Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association’s appearance at Kahala Mall’s Center Court today from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will include an exciting pole-dancing routine.

    COURTESY KAHALA MALL

    The Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association’s appearance at Kahala Mall’s Center Court today from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will include an exciting pole-dancing routine.

In Chinese mythology, a rabbit can be seen on the moon and was thought to be a companion to the goddess of the moon. It’s considered to be lucky to be born in the Year of the Rabbit, which symbolizes longevity, peace and prosperity. Read more

Previous Story
3 ‘NCIS’ shows, including one set in Hawaii, join forces in crossover

Scroll Up