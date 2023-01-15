Lunar New Year greets Moon Rabbit
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 1:04 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY KAHALA MALL
Calligrapher Ina Chang will be writing traditional blessings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today in front of SoHa Living at Kahala Mall. Chang also will be at Ka Makana Ali‘i from 2 to 5 p.m. today.
-
COURTESY KAHALA MALL
The Wah Ngai Lion Dance Association’s appearance at Kahala Mall’s Center Court today from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. will include an exciting pole-dancing routine.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree