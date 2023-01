Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“I Want to Be Mad for a While!”

By Barney Saltzberg

A little cat just wants to be mad for a little while. The book encourages children to express their emotions and that sometimes it is OK to be mad for a while. Ages 4-8

“The Great Pacific Garbage Patch”

By Laura Perdew

This book shines a light on the giant accumulation of garbage in the Pacific Ocean. With charts, diagrams and photos, readers can explore the science behind ocean currents and plastic’s chemical composition to understand the threat trash poses for oceans. Ages 13 and up