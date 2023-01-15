comscore Department of Health no longer wants 2 Oahu hospitals
Department of Health no longer wants 2 Oahu hospitals

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.
  Leahi Hospital, located in Kaimuki, first opened in 1901 to care for tuberculosis patients and currently provides nursing home and adult day health services.

    Leahi Hospital, located in Kaimuki, first opened in 1901 to care for tuberculosis patients and currently provides nursing home and adult day health services.

The Legislature passed a bill in 2021 requiring that Leahi Hospital and Maluhia nursing home be transferred from the Hawaii Health Systems Corp. to DOH by the end of 2022, a deadline that was later extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more

