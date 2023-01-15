Kokua Line: What happens if I tell DMV about dementia?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: The state of Hawaii driver’s license application has a question asking the applicant if he/she has Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or memory loss. If an applicant answers “yes,” how will that impact the likelihood of renewal? Are there steps or requirements that the applicant would have to meet under those circumstances in order to renew their license? If yes, what are those steps?

Answer: “People who indicate on a Hawaii driver’s license application that they have Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or memory loss would be given a medical report form for their personal care physician to complete. In the interim, they would be issued a temporary driver’s license that will remain valid for 60 days. In the meantime, the permanent plastic driver’s license would be put on hold. However, if the completed medical form is not received within 30 days, the application for the driver’s license will be canceled and considered void,” Harold Nedd, spokes­person for Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services, said in an email.

Assuming the applicant submits the medical report on time, whether or not they will receive their permanent plastic license depends on information provided by the doctor. Among other things, the form (DOT-H2058, 808ne.ws/medform) asks whether the applicant has any physical, cognitive or psychological impairments that affect safe driving, including dementia or memory impairment. It asks about medication the applicant takes, any assistive devices they use and whether the doctor believes the person is capable of safe driving. It also asks whether the doctor recommends a road test to assess the applicant or a reduced licensing period.

Q: On Monday night, there was a fireworks display from a barge just off Waikiki. What was the occasion? The display was at least as good as the New Year’s Eve display.

A: The aerial extravaganza was for a Moana Surf­rider guest’s private event, said Bruce Albrecht, operations manager for Hawaii Explosives & Pyrotechnics Inc., which staged the show offshore from the Waikiki hotel and spa. Albrecht declined to name the client, and the client declined to comment as well, after Albrecht passed along your question.

The company’s website, hipyro.com, explains that it shoots off fireworks for public events, as well as for conventions, luau, weddings, birthdays and other celebrations.

The Honolulu Fire Department does not post details about permitted private fireworks displays on its website, a spokesperson said. She confirmed that Monday’s show was for a private event and referred us to Hawaii Explosives and Pyrotechnics Inc.

Q: I am starting our 2022 income taxes and wondered if we must report the Act 115 rebate as income. We received quite a bit ($1,500) because we have three kids ($300 each for family of five).

A: No, your Act 115 refund does not count as income on a federal or state income tax return, according to the state Department of Taxation. “Unlike an ordinary refund of state taxes that must be included in income, Act 115 refund is not received as result of a deduction claimed for state taxes paid,” it says on its website.

Auwe

Auwe to the extremely rude driver who yelled at this kupuna on Tuesday as she was exiting the 11th Avenue parking lot. Finding it difficult to reach the fully automated machine from the car, I opened the door and quickly stepped out to scan my ticket and pay. I’m so glad that I’m not a visitor because you were a poor example of aloha. Please resolve to be kinder and more patient in this new year. — M.I.

Mahalo

Many thanks to the young woman who helped us figure out how to order an Uber on a recent Friday night. No one in our group had been drinking excessively, but we had never used this service before and were caught off guard when the ride we thought we had arranged fell through. The kind stranger walked us through the process (how to download the app etc.) and we arrived home safely. I’m sorry we did not get her name. — Not Digital Natives

