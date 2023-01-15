comscore New Safe and Sound Waikiki program has over 450 arrests so far
Hawaii News

New Safe and Sound Waikiki program has over 450 arrests so far

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The District 6 Community Policing Team brings HPD officers and Waikiki residents together for a Citizen Patrol Walk around the area.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The District 6 Community Policing Team brings HPD officers and Waikiki residents together for a Citizen Patrol Walk around the area.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Police officers and Waikiki residents came together Thursday for a community policing walk. From left are officers Moses Chang-Nuusolia, Ryan Yamamoto and Kevin Manabe, and residents John Deutzman and Daphne Rice.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Police officers and Waikiki residents came together Thursday for a community policing walk. From left are officers Moses Chang-Nuusolia, Ryan Yamamoto and Kevin Manabe, and residents John Deutzman and Daphne Rice.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pavilion 4 fronting Kuhio Beach has been converted from an outdoor gathering place into a Biki bikeshare station due to vagrancy issues.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pavilion 4 fronting Kuhio Beach has been converted from an outdoor gathering place into a Biki bikeshare station due to vagrancy issues.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police officers and Waikiki residents walked along Kalakaua Avenue on Thursday. From left are officers Ryan Yamamoto, Kevin Manabe and Taryn Osborne with residents Dennis and Daphne Rice and John Deutzman.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu police officers and Waikiki residents walked along Kalakaua Avenue on Thursday. From left are officers Ryan Yamamoto, Kevin Manabe and Taryn Osborne with residents Dennis and Daphne Rice and John Deutzman.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Jennifer Nakayama, left, is leaving her job as president of the Waikiki Business Improvement District and will no longer chair the community steering committee for Safe and Sound Waikiki. Dave Willard, right, WBID vice president and interim executive director, will co-chair Safe and Sound Waikiki with Rick Egged.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Jennifer Nakayama, left, is leaving her job as president of the Waikiki Business Improvement District and will no longer chair the community steering committee for Safe and Sound Waikiki. Dave Willard, right, WBID vice president and interim executive director, will co-chair Safe and Sound Waikiki with Rick Egged.

A rash of crimes since the tourist district reopened last year after the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the prosecutor’s office to begin working in partnership with the Honolulu Police Department and community groups to establish Safe and Sound strategy. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 15, 2023

Scroll Up