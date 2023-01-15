New Safe and Sound Waikiki program has over 450 arrests so far
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:01 a.m.
The District 6 Community Policing Team brings HPD officers and Waikiki residents together for a Citizen Patrol Walk around the area.
Police officers and Waikiki residents came together Thursday for a community policing walk. From left are officers Moses Chang-Nuusolia, Ryan Yamamoto and Kevin Manabe, and residents John Deutzman and Daphne Rice.
Pavilion 4 fronting Kuhio Beach has been converted from an outdoor gathering place into a Biki bikeshare station due to vagrancy issues.
Honolulu police officers and Waikiki residents walked along Kalakaua Avenue on Thursday. From left are officers Ryan Yamamoto, Kevin Manabe and Taryn Osborne with residents Dennis and Daphne Rice and John Deutzman.
Jennifer Nakayama, left, is leaving her job as president of the Waikiki Business Improvement District and will no longer chair the community steering committee for Safe and Sound Waikiki. Dave Willard, right, WBID vice president and interim executive director, will co-chair Safe and Sound Waikiki with Rick Egged.