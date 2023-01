Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii attacker Alba Bonamusa Boix scored 10 goals to help the Rainbow Wahine water polo team sweep a season-opening doubleheader on Saturday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Bonamusa Boix scored six goals on seven shots in UH’s 12-5 win over San Jose State in the opening match of the Rainbow Invitational on Saturday morning. The Wahine returned to the pool in the evening and UH junior Lot Stertefeld had six goals and three assists and freshman Bia Mantellato Dias scored five goals in a 19-9 win against Loyola Marymount. Bonamusa Boix added four goals against the Lions. UH goalkeeper Bridget Layburn made five saves against San Jose State and five more against Loyola Marymount.

UH closes the weekend by taking on Marist today at noon.

Big West Conference

Women’s Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Pts 2022 record

1. Hawaii (5) 47 16-6

2. UC Irvine (2) 43 22-7

3. Long Beach State (1) 39 15-14

4. UC Davis 28 16-12

5. UC San Diego 27 20-11

6. UC Santa Barbara 20 11-13

7. CSUN 13 12-14

8. Cal State Fullerton 7 NA

Big West Preseason Team

Player Class POS.

Annika Arroyo, UCSB Jr. Attacker

Alba Bonamusa Boix, UH Sr. Attacker

Elena Flynn, UCI So. Attacker

Lara Luka, LBSU Jr. Utility

Faith Tedesco, UCSB Jr. Goalie

Dorottya Telek, CSUN So. Center