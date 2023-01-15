comscore ‘Iolani’s bigger lineup causes problems for Kamehameha
‘Iolani’s bigger lineup causes problems for Kamehameha

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:58 a.m.

Hailey-Anne Ohta scored nine of her 11 points in the second quarter as No. 3-ranked ‘Iolani stymied No. 8 Kamehameha 43-26 on Saturday at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium. Read more

