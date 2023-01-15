‘Iolani’s bigger lineup causes problems for Kamehameha

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hailey-Anne Ohta scored nine of her 11 points in the second quarter as No. 3-ranked ‘Iolani stymied No. 8 Kamehameha 43-26 on Saturday at Kekuhaupio Gymnasium.

Paige Oh added 10 points and center Mele Sake tallied nine points, seven rebounds, three steals and one block as the Raiders used their size and halfcourt execution for another win. ‘Iolani improved to 8-1 in ILH play (17-7 overall).

Kya Kanoho and Nihoa Dunn led Kamehameha (16-10, 4-6) with seven points each. Dunn, a 6-foot-1 freshman, also had a game-high 10 rebounds. Coach Pua Straight’s squad was patient and meticulous with the ball against ‘Iolani’s man-to-man defense. That helped the Warriors stay close for a while, but they shot 8-for-34 from the field (24 percent).

“They’re dangerous. I told the girls every mistake you make on defense, every play you take off, they hurt you,” ‘Iolani coach Dean Young said. “There’s no rest, no lack of focus. You have to be dialed in 110 percent effort every possession or they’re going to hurt you.”

‘Iolani fared better, shooting 14-for-34 from the floor (41 percent). Since starting guard Abby Tanaka suffered a knee injury three weeks ago, the Raiders have gained more contributions from young players like Mia Frye and Keiki McGee. Frye scored 20 points in ‘Iolani’s 64-38 win over Damien on Friday

“Since the loss of Abby everyone had to step up and they stepped up to the challenge. I feel like this only helps our chemistry,” Ohta said.

With Sake, at 6 feet, 1 inch, and 6-foot Callie Pieper starting together, the reconstruction of ‘Iolani’s offense continues.

“We’re doing it with a different product on the court. We’ve never had a 6-footer, let alone two 6-footers,” Young said. “Now, to evolve with putting both of them on the court and still getting production and good spacing, attacking, our motions. It’s pretty pleasing, still developing. I hope it can get better.”

The Raiders opened with a 7-0 run and never lost their lead. Ohta splashed three 3-pointers in the second quarter to extend ‘Iolani’s lead to 21-13 by intermission.

In the third quarter, Pieper stole the ball and scored on a pass from Oh. After Sake’s traditional three-point play and Oh’s bucket on a strong drive, the visitors led 30-15 with 4:54 left in the third stanza.

After two free throws by Oh, ‘Iolani had its biggest lead at 42-23 with 1:37 remaining.

‘Iolani will close the regular season with home games against Maryknoll (Wednesday) and Punahou (Friday).

Kamehameha will play on the road against Damien (Monday) and Maryknoll (Friday).