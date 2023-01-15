comscore Hayden Buckley eagles twice on back nine for Sony Open lead
Sports

Hayden Buckley eagles twice on back nine for Sony Open lead

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS David Lipsky makes birdie on the first green during the third round.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    David Lipsky makes birdie on the first green during the third round.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Denny McCarthy pitches onto the 18th green.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Denny McCarthy pitches onto the 18th green.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Adam Schenk, right, is congratulated by his caddy after sinking his pitch from the bunker on the 18th green.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Adam Schenk, right, is congratulated by his caddy after sinking his pitch from the bunker on the 18th green.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hayden Buckley followed his tee shot on the 14th hole during Saturday’s third round of the Sony Open at Waialae.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hayden Buckley followed his tee shot on the 14th hole during Saturday’s third round of the Sony Open at Waialae.

The 26-year-old Missouri alum bookended his back nine with eagles, including a 5-iron from 222 yards that rolled within 2 feet of the hole on 18 to give him a two-shot lead at 15 under entering today’s final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 14, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - Jan. 15, 2023

Scroll Up