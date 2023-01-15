Mouchlias’ serving eruption provided spark top-ranked Hawaii needed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dimitrios Mouchlias found a place of serenity even as he stirred the surrounding arena into a frenzy.

The University of Hawaii opposite’s surge from the service line helped the top-ranked Rainbow Warriors complete a comeback in Friday’s four-set win against No. 6 Ball State and cap a sweep of the season-opening series.

While the crowd of 6,148 in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center roared with each of his career-high six aces spread over a span of 11 attempts in the final two sets, Mouchlias cited a sense of calm in describing his rousing service turns.

“It’s so peaceful,” Mouchlias said. “It’s great.”

Collectively, the reigning national champion Warriors also held steady amid the undulations in the marquee series of the first two weeks of the NCAA men’s volleyball season.

UH blitzed the visiting Cardinals early and late in a 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17 win in Thursday’ season opener. They then overcame early struggles from the service line in Friday’s 23-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 win on Friday after unfurling the program’s second national championship banner.

“At times we played at a high level and it’s just a little January volleyball where nobody’s really in midseason form yet,” UH coach Charlie Wade said. “We’d see peaks and valleys in terms of our efficiency.”

The Warriors (2-0) continue their season-opening homestand with a two-match series with Saint Francis (0-2) on Wednesday and Friday. The Red Flash dropped a four-set match at Stanford on Jan. 6 and fell short in five in the rematch.

The highs of UH’s opening weekend included a .420 hitting performance in the series, with All-America setter Jakob Thelle averaging 12.63 assists over the eight sets.

Spyros Chakas, who closed last season by being named the Most Outstanding Player of the national championship, led the Warriors with 41 kills (5.13 per set) while hitting .485.

Mouchlias rebounded from a .000 performance on Thursday (seven kills, seven errors) to put away 13 on Friday, and Chaz Galloway hit double figures on both nights to end the series with 26 kills on .417 hitting. Middle blocker Guilherme Voss hit .593 with 18 kills in 27 swings.

Thelle established himself as a scoring threat on the second touch over the past two seasons but took just one swing in the series, dumping it into the net early in the second set on Friday. Yet his reputation still influenced the Ball State block.

On a sequence in the fourth set, Thelle went up for a pass at the top of the net. Ball State’s Kaleb Jenness jumped with him and Thelle instead flipped a set to Mouchlias, who had an open net for a kill that gave UH a 20-15 lead.

Mouchlias’ service surge gave UH a 15-4 advantage in aces, and the Warriors overcame 38 service errors in the series. Their 23 on Friday — nine coming in the first set — was the highest total since misfiring 24 times at BYU in April 2015. It was also the most at home since 2014, also against BYU.

“It’s hard for me to panic … because we spend so much time serving and they know how to serve,” Wade said.

“It’s nice to see we can make that adjustment after playing so poorly to turn it around. I don’t think we played great, but certainly played good enough and had some really good service turns and ultimately that ends up being the difference.”

UH’s series sweep represented a turnabout from the Warriors’ visit to Worthen Arena in Muncie, Ind., last year when the Cardinals took two matches from a shorthanded UH lineup. The Warriors eventually ended Ball State’s season with a five-set win in the national semifinals in Los Angeles.

Kaleb Jenness, who hit .386 (57 kills, 13 errors) in three matches against UH last season, led the Cardinals with 18 kills on Thursday and 15 on Friday. But his hitting percentage dipped to .189 in the finale with eight errors.

While Ball State ended the trip without a win, coach Donan Cruz left the Sheriff Center appreciative of the potential long-range benefits of the series.

“If you want to play in the postseason, my experience is you always have to challenge yourself with a tough schedule,” the Baldwin graduate said.

“We told the team there’s nothing to hang our heads on, because what Hawaii was able to do says they’re a legit No. 1 and also that we’re right there with a program like that. And I don’t think every team can have that conversation realistically.”

The series also marked the collegiate debut of Punahou graduate Keau Thompson, last year’s All-State Player of the Year. Thompson took over at opposite for Ball State in place of second-team All-American Angelos Mandilaris and had 13 kills on 25 attacks to hit .360.