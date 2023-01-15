Mouchlias’ serving eruption provided spark top-ranked Hawaii needed
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:59 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias put a kill past Ball State outside hitter Tinaishe Ndavazocheva during the first set of Friday’s match at SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree