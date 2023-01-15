Will Gordon sinks birdies like Curry drops 3s
- By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 1 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Andrew Putnam lined up his putt on the third green. Putnam was a stroke better than Gordon on Saturday at 8-under 62.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Will Gordon played his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Sony Open on Saturday at Waialae Country Club. Gordon shot a 7-under 63.
