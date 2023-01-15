Signs of Hawaiian Life – Jan. 15, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Roy Honda of Kaneohe, left, discovered the Aloha Poke Co. in Woodbury, Minn., in August. Photo by Barbara Honda.
-
Lihue resident Carol
Valentine, above, spotted
a shave ice stand that was set up in an old Volkswagen bus in Munising, Mich., in September. Photo by Wayne Fujioka.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree