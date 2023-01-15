comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Jan. 15, 2023
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life – Jan. 15, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 1:05 a.m.
  • Roy Honda of Kaneohe, left, discovered the Aloha Poke Co. in Woodbury, Minn., in August. Photo by Barbara Honda.

    Roy Honda of Kaneohe, left, discovered the Aloha Poke Co. in Woodbury, Minn., in August. Photo by Barbara Honda.

  • Lihue resident Carol Valentine, above, spotted a shave ice stand that was set up in an old Volkswagen bus in Munising, Mich., in September. Photo by Wayne Fujioka.

    Lihue resident Carol Valentine, above, spotted a shave ice stand that was set up in an old Volkswagen bus in Munising, Mich., in September. Photo by Wayne Fujioka.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

Previous Story
Signs of Hawaiian Life - Jan. 8, 2023

Scroll Up