Letter: Damar Hamlin ordeal revealed special bond

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is a special bond that develops between and among athletes — especially those at the highest levels — brought about by competition, rivalry and the mastering of one’s self physically, mentally and emotionally in order to reach the highest levels of performance. Read more

There is a special bond that develops between and among athletes — especially those at the highest levels — brought about by competition, rivalry and the mastering of one’s self physically, mentally and emotionally in order to reach the highest levels of performance. This goes with innate respect for self, teammates and opponents.

Nowhere was this connection more evident than after the tragic play on Monday Night Football when Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and his heart stopped. I, and millions of other viewers, gasped at the events that were unfolding.

However, within minutes — despite the talking heads on TV at the stadium, at the studio, and allegedly back in the NFL’s New York offices — it was obvious that the players and coaches of both the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals would not continue the game. Unstated were the financial, viewer and network consequences.

The players had already made up their minds. This was much more than a demonstration of sportsmanship. It was, above all, an act of humanity. And, likewise, we all pray for Damar Hamlin’s recovery.

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter