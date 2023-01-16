Editorial | Letters Letter: Electricity costs higher than public was told Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! On the Tucker Carlson show broadcast recently, Carlson said that among areas with great increases in electricity rates, Hawaii had an increase of 36.3% from one year ago. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. On the Tucker Carlson show broadcast recently, Carlson said that among areas with great increases in electricity rates, Hawaii had an increase of 36.3% from one year ago. I have to wonder why we are finally receiving confirmation of what we all have known for some time from a mainland TV show. There have been numerous letters to the editor about huge increases in bills and I can personally vouch for my own bill and that of my neighbors going up even more than 36%. We were informed by Hawaiian Electric that typical bills would go up 7% after the closing of the AES coal-fired power plant on Sep. 1, 2022. Would it be too much to ask our Public Utilities Commission to make a statement giving us the details of what appears to be misinformation being given to ratepayers? Earl F. Arakaki Ewa Beach EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: Push for gambling, recreational pot begin again