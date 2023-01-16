Letter: Electricity costs higher than public was told

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On the Tucker Carlson show broadcast recently, Carlson said that among areas with great increases in electricity rates, Hawaii had an increase of 36.3% from one year ago. Read more

I have to wonder why we are finally receiving confirmation of what we all have known for some time from a mainland TV show. There have been numerous letters to the editor about huge increases in bills and I can personally vouch for my own bill and that of my neighbors going up even more than 36%.

We were informed by Hawaiian Electric that typical bills would go up 7% after the closing of the AES coal-fired power plant on Sep. 1, 2022.

Would it be too much to ask our Public Utilities Commission to make a statement giving us the details of what appears to be misinformation being given to ratepayers?

Earl F. Arakaki

Ewa Beach

