Letter: Trump laid groundwork for criminal enterprises

Former President Donald Trump must be held accountable for his criminal acts. He created a blueprint for every criminal enterprise to follow. Get a crime figure elected president, funnel federal funds to your existing businesses. Pardon your loyal henchmen. Use the Department of Justice and the IRS to punish those who are not loyal. If you fail to get reelected, start a huge fundraising effort and get loyal followers to break the law on your behalf to keep you in power.

If he is not held accountable, including prison if convicted, we are encouraging other crime families to do the same.

Jo-Ann Adams

Waikiki

