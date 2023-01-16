Editorial | Letters Letter: Trump laid groundwork for criminal enterprises Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Former President Donald Trump must be held accountable for his criminal acts. He created a blueprint for every criminal enterprise to follow. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Former President Donald Trump must be held accountable for his criminal acts. He created a blueprint for every criminal enterprise to follow. Get a crime figure elected president, funnel federal funds to your existing businesses. Pardon your loyal henchmen. Use the Department of Justice and the IRS to punish those who are not loyal. If you fail to get reelected, start a huge fundraising effort and get loyal followers to break the law on your behalf to keep you in power. If he is not held accountable, including prison if convicted, we are encouraging other crime families to do the same. Jo-Ann Adams Waikiki EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story On Politics: Push for gambling, recreational pot begin again