Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu has worked out a deal to buy 48 gas-powered Handi-Vans from local dealer Soderholm Bus and Mobility for $9.7 million, about 80% of which is federally funded. Read more

Honolulu has worked out a deal to buy 48 gas-powered Handi-Vans from local dealer Soderholm Bus and Mobility for $9.7 million, about 80% of which is federally funded. Negotiations had stalled after Soderholm’s asking price rose by nearly 35% because of its own rising costs; ultimately, the city agreed to purchase 48, rather than 65 vehicles.

The city will also spend $750,000 for a new software system to reserve rides online. The new vehicles and reservation system can’t come soon enough, as disabled Handi-Van riders have reported troubling problems with unpredictable scheduling and communications. The 209-vehicle system serves about 3,000 people daily.