comscore Editorial: Invest funds, time on erosion fixes
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Invest funds, time on erosion fixes

  • Today
  • Updated 5:45 p.m.

Gov. Josh Green has ambitious plans to address climate change in Hawaii. In a press release last week, he promised “bold action” to “rescue what’s dear to us, to preserve our way of life.” Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Push for gambling, recreational pot begin again

Scroll Up