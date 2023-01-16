comscore Hawaii Legislature already testing Gov. Josh Green’s agenda
Hawaii News

Hawaii Legislature already testing Gov. Josh Green’s agenda

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:11 p.m.
  • KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 19 The relationship between Gov. Josh Green and the Hawaii Legislature will dictate how much progress overall can be accomplished on a variety of critical issues. Above, Green speaks about the executive budget for fiscal biennium 2023-2025 during a news conference.

    KAT WADE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER / DEC. 19

    The relationship between Gov. Josh Green and the Hawaii Legislature will dictate how much progress overall can be accomplished on a variety of critical issues. Above, Green speaks about the executive budget for fiscal biennium 2023-2025 during a news conference.

The relationship between the state Legislature and new Gov. Josh Green’s administration is off to a bumpy start even before the 32nd legislative session begins Wednesday. Read more

Previous Story
Vital Statistics: Jan. 6-12, 2023
Next Story
Bounty offered for derelict fishing gear

Scroll Up