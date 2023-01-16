Land Board is sued over permits for former Coco Palms site
By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:14 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 8
A community group is suing the state Department of Land and Natural Resources over permits it granted for the site of the Coco Palms Resort, photographed from Kuhio Highway. The resort, made famous by movies such as “Blue Hawaii,” starring Elvis Presley, has been a contentious eyesore since Hurricane Iniki destroyed it 30 years ago.