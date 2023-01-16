comscore Land Board is sued over permits for former Coco Palms site
Hawaii News

Land Board is sued over permits for former Coco Palms site

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / SEPT. 8 A community group is suing the state Department of Land and Natural Resources over permits it granted for the site of the Coco Palms Resort, photographed from Kuhio Highway. The resort, made famous by movies such as “Blue Hawaii,” starring Elvis Presley, has been a contentious eyesore since Hurricane Iniki destroyed it 30 years ago.

A civil complaint recently filed by a community group against the state Land Board claims the board failed to comply with environmental review law and violated public-trust duties when it recently granted annual revocable permits to a defunct company to build a new hotel at the former Coco Palms Resort property on Kauai. Read more

