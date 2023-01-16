comscore Planned bill would ban TikTok app on state-issued devices
Hawaii News

Planned bill would ban TikTok app on state-issued devices

  • By Tori DeJournett tdejournett@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

State Rep. Gene Ward plans to introduce a bill in the upcoming legislative session to prohibit the wildly popular TikTok app from state-issued devices, part of a national push intended to prevent breaches of sensitive information to China. Read more

Vital Statistics: Jan. 6-12, 2023
Bounty offered for derelict fishing gear

