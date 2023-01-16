Dave Reardon: Humility hasn’t hampered Si Woo Kim

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

He’s now a four-time PGA Tour winner at age 27, including the event often referred to as the sport’s fifth major.

But Si Woo Kim said confidence is sometimes still a challenge for him — even after his come-from-behind victory Sunday at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

“Yeah, if I play Rory (McIlroy), J.T. (Justin Thomas), all the good players … they’re so good, driving like 360 and I’m like 60 yards behind,” Kim said after his final round 64 Sunday, just enough for his first win in two years — and which qualifies him for The Masters, where he’ll see those guys.

McIlroy and Thomas were nowhere in the vicinity of Waialae Country Club this week. And the tournament featured a whodaguy leaderboard, other than four-time Tour winner Chris Kirk. There was also a brief appearance by Adam Scott, 2019 winner Matt Kuchar made a late run, but just a few other notables after defending champion Hideki Matsuyama fell out of contention Saturday.

Kirk almost always plays well here, and was among the four golfers ahead of Kim to start the final 18.

But Kim, who began Sunday at T5 — three shots behind leader Hayden Buckley — still had to make clutch shots down the stretch to win. That he did, with birdies on holes No. 17 and 18 to finish at 18-under for the tournament, one stroke ahead of Buckley and three in front of Kirk.

Maybe it’s just humility, reinforced by his coach-father, who he said told him, “You’re not the top player, so don’t try to act like top player.”

But Kim said “somehow I got lucky,” to win the Wyndham Championship as a Tour rookie in 2016. Then, in 2017, came his career highlight to date, winning The Players Championship at Sawgrass. His third and most recent win was at The American Express in 2021.

“It was a tough year I had last year, but I played a lot of good rounds,” Kim said. “But I didn’t play good Sunday.”

The two wins early in his career produced heightened expectations and pressure, he said.

“And … nerves,” he said. “I think that’s why a little bit hard time next couple years after Players.”

Buckley, 26, would have secured his first Tour victory if not for some missed short putts. Although obviously disappointed, he projected more certainty in his ability after his final round 68 than Kim did in his after winning the tournament.

“Just confidence,” Buckley said when asked what he would take away from this week. “I feel like I had a good fall. Obviously I had somewhat of a chance in Japan. Not necessarily right in the lead or never really had the lead, but I’ve been in situations similar. U.S. Open, again, second to last group on Saturday. I’ve had opportunities and haven’t been able to convert.

“But again, I think confidence is something that I will never lose it just because I’ve seen the way I hit the ball, and I’ve seen the way I can just rise to the occasion. Unfortunately it didn’t happen today, but I think good things are coming.”

He was asked if his performance this week proved he could win on the Tour.

“I feel like I’ve always known I could win out here,” he said. “I think that’s kind of the process. You go through Canada, you go through the Korn Ferry Tour, and to see success at those levels, even going back to college, I think it all sets up for success out here.

“But again, winning on the PGA Tour is the hardest thing to do and sometimes you just get beat, and I feel like that’s what happened today.”

Buckley said he did not have a number in mind that he had to shoot Sunday to hold off the pack close behind.

“I know that somebody is going to play well (on Sunday) and go win it, and that’s the goal,” he said. “I think the magic number is always around 20 (under par) out here, it feels like, and I did what I had to all week to have the chance. Just fell a little bit short.”

Buckley shot a 61 at a tournament on Kauai while playing college golf at Missouri.

“That was kind of my turning point of when I thought this is what I could do for a living, and I’m going to pursue this really hard,” he said. “I was doing it, but I wasn’t pursuing it very hard at that time.”

Kim and Buckley both got married last month. That makes the $1,422,000 first-place and $861,100 second-place prize money all the better.